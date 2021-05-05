Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Increases By 29.3%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on THLLY shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thales has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of THLLY stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. Thales has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $21.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60.

