FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.31

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $0.35. FullNet Communications shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 4,130 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.

FullNet Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FULO)

FullNet Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

