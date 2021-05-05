Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SLB. Argus boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB opened at $28.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.