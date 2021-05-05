Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.28% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SLB. Argus boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.
Shares of SLB opened at $28.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73.
In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.
