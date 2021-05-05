Credit Suisse Group Boosts New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target to $14.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.82.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $11.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,246,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,748,000 after buying an additional 266,956 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,194,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,902,000 after buying an additional 497,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,061,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after buying an additional 357,511 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,421,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,563,000 after purchasing an additional 79,178 shares during the period. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

