Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Prologis stock opened at $115.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.93. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $80.12 and a fifty-two week high of $116.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

