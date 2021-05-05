Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.13% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.
Prologis stock opened at $115.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.93. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $80.12 and a fifty-two week high of $116.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
