Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $73.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.37.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $69.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.33. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $168,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at $10,749,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $7,749,114.61. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,862,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $155,511,000. Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $76,539,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,284,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,600,000 after purchasing an additional 491,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 246.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 452,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

