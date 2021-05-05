MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target Raised to $102.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $92.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.00. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $93.92. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $361,074.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $311,039.40. Insiders sold a total of 112,323 shares of company stock worth $9,895,366 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,916,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,521,000 after acquiring an additional 50,563 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,286,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $103,484,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after acquiring an additional 371,453 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,813,000 after acquiring an additional 503,010 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

