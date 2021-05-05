Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.53

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.53 and traded as low as C$18.12. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at C$18.29, with a volume of 60,067 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SW shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.50.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$673.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.51) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$157.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kent Paul Thexton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.30, for a total value of C$66,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,070 shares in the company, valued at C$1,317,261.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.