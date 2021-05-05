Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.02

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.02 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.89 ($0.05). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.93 ($0.05), with a volume of 9,011,587 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.02. The stock has a market cap of £66.38 million and a P/E ratio of -5.61.

Savannah Resources Company Profile (LON:SAV)

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

