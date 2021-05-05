Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRND) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRND) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.83% from the company’s current price.
Shares of NASDAQ:BYRND opened at $21.40 on Monday. Byrna Technologies has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $29.95.
Byrna Technologies Company Profile
