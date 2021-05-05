Oppenheimer Increases Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target to $120.00

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its price target increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s current price.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of CBOE opened at $107.91 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $109.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.10 and a 200-day moving average of $94.64.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

