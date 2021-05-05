Oppenheimer Increases Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target to $120.00

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its price target increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s current price.
CBOE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.
Shares of CBOE opened at $107.91 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $109.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.10 and a 200-day moving average of $94.64.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
