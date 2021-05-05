Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.72. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $17.37 EPS.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ABG. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.89.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $205.43 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $222.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $773,723.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,335.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

