Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Sell

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $69.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hologic exited fiscal 2021 second quarter with lower-than-expected results. Rise in the company’s organic revenues and growth in Diagnostic revenues, led by Molecular Diagnostics arm, buoy optimism. Continued strength in the Breast Health and GYN Surgical arms also look encouraging. Strength in Hologic’s COVID-19-related products and ongoing recovery in other segments have enabled it to provide fiscal third-quarter outlook, instilling investor confidence. Recently-completed buyouts also bode well. Expansion of both margins also augers well. Over the past year, Hologic has outperformed its sector. Soft global revenues in the Skeletal Health arm are worrying. Uncertainty in Hologic's future sales of COVID-19 tests also raises our apprehension. Other issues like forex woes and tough competition persist. A weak solvency is also deterring.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $65.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.73. Hologic has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Hologic by 5,025.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

