Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FN. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,134. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $604,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,148.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $84.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.29. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $54.38 and a 1 year high of $94.25.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

