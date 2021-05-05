Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Lowered by Northcoast Research

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Pitney Bowes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -52.71 and a beta of 2.91. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

