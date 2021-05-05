KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of KeyCorp have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2021 results reflected reserve releases, higher revenues and mounting costs. Its inorganic growth initiatives and focus on improving fee income are likely to continue supporting financials. Further, decent growth in deposit balance and rise in demand for loans are expected to continue supporting the top line in the quarters ahead. While pressure on margins due to near-zero interest rates and increasing expenses remain concerns, the company’s efficient capital deployment activities indicate solid balance sheet and liquidity positions. Given its earnings strength, KeyCorp will be able to continue meeting debt obligations, even if the economic situation worsens.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.21.

KeyCorp stock opened at $22.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $289,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 636.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 89,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 77,705 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 52,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

