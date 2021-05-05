Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.23.

A number of research firms have commented on POU. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cormark raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Paramount Resources from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total value of C$72,100.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$197,191.40. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$129,000.

POU stock opened at C$12.19 on Wednesday. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.43 and a twelve month high of C$12.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.11.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$196.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 1.5300001 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.