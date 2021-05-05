Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Avery Dennison Co. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avery Dennison in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.83. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s FY2021 earnings at $8.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.08.

Shares of AVY opened at $214.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.25 and a 200 day moving average of $166.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $98.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

