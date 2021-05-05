Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

NYSE BHLB opened at $24.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $24.86.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

