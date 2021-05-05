First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Busey in a research report issued on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $25.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.13. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

