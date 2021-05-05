TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) PT Raised to $85.00

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $79.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $42.28 and a 52-week high of $87.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.89 and its 200 day moving average is $79.04.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $948,795.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,899,061.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $2,111,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $468,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,468 shares of company stock worth $7,755,360 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TriNet Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 60,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

