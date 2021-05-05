Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Synchrony Financial’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time. Performance of its Retail Card and CareCredit platforms is impress. Its continuous efforts in forging alliances and making acquisitions are likely to boost business growth, enhance digital capabilities and diversify its business. Its restructuring measures should aid margins. The company carries a strong balance sheet. However, its high allowance for loan loss bothers. Lower purchase volume due to government restrictions on travel, entertainment, and closure of non-essential retail stores is a concern. The company’s declining revenues induced by the pandemic continue to bother. Its first-quarter earnings per share of $1.73 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.3% and also improved 198.3% year over year on the back of lower expenses.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.79.

Shares of SYF opened at $44.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average is $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $44.84.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

