Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 120,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

