CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.36

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.36 and traded as high as C$1.65. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$1.63, with a volume of 268,400 shares.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.15 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.30.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$412.56 million and a PE ratio of -1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59.
In related news, Director John Michael Hooks bought 96,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$160,560.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 978,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,632,133.31. Also, Director Thomas James Simons sold 32,495 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$58,432.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,771,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,983,918.09. Insiders have sold 191,233 shares of company stock valued at $340,939 in the last three months.
About CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
