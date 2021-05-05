CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.36

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.36 and traded as high as C$1.65. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$1.63, with a volume of 268,400 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.15 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$412.56 million and a PE ratio of -1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$212.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Michael Hooks bought 96,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$160,560.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 978,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,632,133.31. Also, Director Thomas James Simons sold 32,495 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$58,432.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,771,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,983,918.09. Insiders have sold 191,233 shares of company stock valued at $340,939 in the last three months.

About CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

