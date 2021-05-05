Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.29). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 38.08%. On average, analysts expect Sotherly Hotels to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SOHO stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a market cap of $47.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $4.49.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $74,130.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 391,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,116.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

