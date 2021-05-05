Trinseo (TSE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Trinseo to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Trinseo’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Trinseo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.33 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average of $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSE shares. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

In other news, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,035,954.48. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $127,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,047 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

