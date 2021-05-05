Appian (APPN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. On average, analysts expect Appian to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Appian stock opened at $106.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.82 and its 200 day moving average is $149.07. Appian has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -193.24 and a beta of 2.00.
In other Appian news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Appian Company Profile
Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.
