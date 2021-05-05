Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.29). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 38.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. On average, analysts expect Sotherly Hotels to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $74,130.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 391,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,116.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

