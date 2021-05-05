Dynatrace (DT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dynatrace to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,470,696.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,963 shares in the company, valued at $7,378,261.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $12,087,468. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

