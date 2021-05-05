Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its price target cut by research analysts at Roth Capital from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AKTS. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $9.61 on Monday. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $407.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. The company’s revenue was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,239 shares in the company, valued at $20,452,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 428,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,948. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

