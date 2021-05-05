Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Truist

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $77.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.40. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $74.60 and a 12-month high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,449.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,254.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $626,905.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 29.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 710.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 33,261 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 15.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,232 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.