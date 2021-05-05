Short Interest in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Grows By 29.8%

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the March 31st total of 72,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

MSB opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $482.55 million, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $38.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mad River Investors grew its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 182,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 125,150 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 347,190 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after buying an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

