Short Interest in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Grows By 29.8%

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the March 31st total of 72,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
MSB opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $482.55 million, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $38.37.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.
Mesabi Trust Company Profile
Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.
Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.