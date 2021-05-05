Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y. “

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ANGN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Shares of ANGN opened at $14.31 on Monday. Angion Biomedica has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.09.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million.

In other news, Director Victor F. Ganzi sold 246,720 shares of Angion Biomedica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,486,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Venkatesan sold 159,177 shares of Angion Biomedica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,546,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 408,075 shares of company stock valued at $6,533,093.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth about $1,493,000.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Angion Biomedica (ANGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.