Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Raised to $63.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.50 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TFC. Raymond James lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC stock opened at $60.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.95. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.