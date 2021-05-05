Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Raised to $63.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.50 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TFC. Raymond James lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.19.
Shares of TFC stock opened at $60.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.95. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
