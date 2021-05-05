Short Interest in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Increases By 29.6%

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICMB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 53,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 957,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 75,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.64. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.25%.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.