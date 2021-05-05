Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.20

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.20 and traded as high as C$42.58. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$42.55, with a volume of 306,402 shares traded.

LIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$39.00 target price (up from C$37.00) on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.14.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.20.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$54.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.83%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

