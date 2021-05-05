Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.95

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.95 and traded as high as C$2.64. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.59, with a volume of 12,557 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$236.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.95.

Get Mandalay Resources alerts:

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$59.07 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.