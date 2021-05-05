Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CLR. Raymond James raised shares of Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.35.

NYSE:CLR opened at $27.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 3.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.