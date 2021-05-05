Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

CAKE stock opened at $62.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.74, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $17,302,000. Sapience Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $10,681,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,169,000 after acquiring an additional 238,963 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $8,599,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,229,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.