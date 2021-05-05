Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Encompass Health Co. Raised by William Blair (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s FY2021 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

EHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

In other news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $699,144.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

