Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Corsair Gaming, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Corsair Gaming in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRSR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Corsair Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $32.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Corsair Gaming’s revenue was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,414,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $6,794,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $3,119,000. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

