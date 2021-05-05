Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Flushing Financial Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Flushing Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the bank will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Flushing Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.61%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FFIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on Flushing Financial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $24.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $748.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,153,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 48,907 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,253,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

