Piper Sandler Weighs in on Facebook, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Facebook in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the social networking company will earn $2.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.36. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.24 EPS.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.11.

NASDAQ FB opened at $318.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.89. Facebook has a twelve month low of $200.69 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The stock has a market cap of $906.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,695,101 shares of company stock worth $489,198,649 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its position in Facebook by 268.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 22,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 61,494 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,112,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.