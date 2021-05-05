Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $45.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,055 shares of company stock worth $19,703,475 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

