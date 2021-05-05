Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.
Shares of FNF stock opened at $45.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73.
In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,055 shares of company stock worth $19,703,475 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity National Financial Company Profile
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
