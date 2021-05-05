Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 201.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on GNCA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

NASDAQ GNCA opened at $2.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $141.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNCA. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 185,069 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter worth $37,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

