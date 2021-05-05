Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

ESRT opened at $11.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,192.81, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $12.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

