Analysts Issue Forecasts for Investar Holding Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Investar in a research report issued on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Investar’s FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Investar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $22.02 on Monday. Investar has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $230.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Investar’s payout ratio is 15.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Investar by 393.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Investar by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Investar by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

