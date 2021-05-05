1Life Healthcare (ONEM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect 1Life Healthcare to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. 1Life Healthcare has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.60 million. On average, analysts expect 1Life Healthcare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ONEM opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average of $41.69.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

In other news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $1,667,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $5,581,117.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $80,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,187 shares of company stock worth $8,874,003.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

