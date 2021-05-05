Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Hasbro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

Hasbro stock opened at $98.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.37. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hasbro by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Hasbro by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,274,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,451,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hasbro by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,528,000 after buying an additional 70,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,324,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

