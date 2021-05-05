Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IART. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $73.95 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 110.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IART. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,834,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,551. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $72,684.60. Insiders sold a total of 1,086,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,379,561 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

